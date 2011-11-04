© Aspocomp

Aspocomp to buy Cibo-Print's factory in Teuva (Finland)

Aspocomp has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Cibo-Print Oy and its shareholders in relation to purchase of the business operations of a factory located in Teuva and PCB trading operations of Cibo-Print Oy.

As a result of completion of the purchase of the business operations all 42 employees of Teuva factory would be transferred to Aspocomp as long-service employees. The transaction would expand Aspocomp customer portfolio, increase the flexibility of manufacturing capacity and improve the reliability of deliveries.



Assuming that the definitive agreements are signed and the purchase of the business operations completed, it is estimated that the net sales of Aspocomp will increase by over 20 percent during the financial year 2012 compared to the financial year 2011. It is estimated that the transaction will have a slight positive impact on the earnings per share in 2012.



The LOI signed with Cibo-Print Oy will terminate, if the transaction is not completed by December 31, 2011.