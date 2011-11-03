© Nokia

Old Nokia center to become research park

Nokia's previous Danish Development Centre in Copenhagen, owned by PFA Ejendomme, will become Aalborg University's Copenhagen Innovation Center – a new research and business park.

Nokia Denmark, Aalborg University (AAU), and PFA Properties signed an agreement yesterday to transfer the Nokia research center in Copenhagen to AAU on January 2012.



Nokia will donate research equipment from their existing facilities to the upcoming Copenhagen Innovation Center.



Discussion on the agreement began between the Ministry of Science and Nokia's global and local management team.



"April this year we reported changes in Nokia's global strategy, including a difficult but necessary decision to close our Danish development activities. We also reported that we would support our employees and the local area in an attempt to create new job opportunities in cooperation with local decision makers and other stakeholders. We are confident that our agreement with Aalborg University will launch a powerful, new environment for learning, research and new companies in Denmark, "says Robert W. Andersson, Senior Vice President of Nokia Mobile Phones.



Scientists and students from AAU, including the National Building Research Institute, which is part of the AAU, will start moving into the facility on January 1 2012 , which already houses a number of Nokia's own start-ups and entrepreneurial network Startupbootcamp.