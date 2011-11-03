© FHI

New industry association begins in Holland

Eighteen leading players in building automation have formed an association that will officially to start in January 2012.

Piet van Veelen (Vedotec), one of the association's initiators, said: "The world is changing. Social issues and responsibilities such as sustainability, efficient use of energy and raw materials require a common approach while at the same time maintaining healthy competition".



So far eighteen companies have joined.



The eighteen members of the association are:



Air-Traxx

Celsius Benelux

Cofely

Croon Elektrotechniek

HC Groep

Honeywell Building Solutions

Imtech Building Services

Kropman Installatietechniek

Partners usually

Rensen Systeem Integratie

Royal Haskoning

Saia-Burgess

Siemens Nederland

Simac Quad Core

Unica Regeltechniek

Vedotec

Wolter & Dros Groep