Speculations over PartnerTech's<br> Norwegian investment plans

As it recently became known that PartnerTech plans an acquisition in Norway within shortly, speculations over candidates begun in evertiq's “comments forum”. Kitron and Hapro are among the names that are mentioned.

One person mentions Kitron as a possible candidate. Kitron is planning to close two units in Norway and laying off 100 workers, which mean, according to the person, that PartnerTech could acquire Kitron at a good price. Kitron is currently owned by Lithuanian Investment Bank Hermis Capital. According to another person, Hermis Capital could get a good deal by selling its shares to PartnerTech.



A third person that states that he or she has no insight into the affairs of any of these companies, said that Kitron might be too expensive for PartnerTech and mentions that Norwegian EMS Provider Hapro would be a better fit for PartnerTech. This could give PartnerTech some new business opportunities. According to the reader, Hapro is currently working out a major deal with Norwegian recycling company Tomra's German subsidiary.



No official statements from any of the companies mentioned have been made.

