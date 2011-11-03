Nutek to release new equipment at productronica

Nutek Europe BV is set to release new equipment pieces at this months productronica on November 15 -18, including new barcode labeling system and next generation laser marking systems. Details and specs are below.

Barcode labelling system



The series-3 labeling system uses an X-Y gantry to move the applicator head between the label printer and placement position. PCB is clamped in position and supported from the bottom by magnetic pins while one or more labels are applied at any desired position.



Key features of series-3



-Short machine length of 800mm

-Application area of 460 x 460mm

-Cycle time of 2.5 seconds per label

-Zebra 110xi4 (600dpi) printer

-Label rotation programmable in 1° step

-Active supporting base including 4 magnetic pins



Next generation laser marking



Both the new series-3 and series-5 laser systems are more compact then their predecessor, says Nutek. Furthermore both can be equipped with an integrated inverter (optional) which shortens the overall cycle-time when double-sided marking is required.



Key features of series-3 laser

-Short machine length of 850mm

-Marking area of 460 x 460mm

-Excellent marking accuracy / quality

-Enhanced HMI including things like power tuning, grading tool and alternative marking position

-Integrated inverter for double-side marking



Key features of series-5 laser

-No X-Y gantry needed for low maintenance.

-Extreme low cycle times for large number of markings

-Marking area of 350x350mmusing 3-axis galvo head

-Dynamic (variable) marking height set in using software

-Integrated inverter for double-side marking

