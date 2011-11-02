HPI back in business

After bankruptcy in September 2011, HPI Electronics will begin full time production again in Korsor, Denmark. Many of its former 75 employees are expected to be reinstated said the company.

Private equity fund Nordica Capital Partners is taking over the company (as of November 1), which will continue under the guidance of its current CEO, Gert Nielsenand and new finance director, Soren Jonasen.



Managing Director of HPI Electronics, Gert Nielsen said:



It will be wonderful to get the wheels in motion again. We have here in Korsor one of the world's most high-tech factories inprinting technology and can without doubt match both price and quality compared to what can be produced in the East.



Managing Director of Nordica Capital Partners, Mogens Kjaersays:



We look forward to being the capital basis for the further development of the HPI Electronics' activities in Denmark. We believe the acquisition has taken an important step towards the successful development of this business.