Aevum to lay off 172 in Mans

French electronics company Aevum will lay off 172 of its 355 employees at its facility in Mans, France.

The company has come into a tough financial situation since Philips decided to move their mobile manufacturing. Philips accounted for 80% of Aevums total revenue and has now, by moving its business left a great hole in Aevums budget.



Aevum must now quickly find fundings of between five and ten million Euros. The management of the company hopes to get some help from Philips to solve the situation.