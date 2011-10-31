© Dimitrios Kaisaris / Dreamstime Electronics Production | October 31, 2011
Survey result: Is 'Made in USA' important?
“Made in USA” is not so common in the electronics industry nowadays - certainly not as common as it used to be. But what are you willing to do to see EMS companies bring manufacturing back to the region? And, importantly, what would you expect in return? The results of Evertiq's survey might be surprising.
With the United States still languishing in a recession, and with stubbornly high unemployment, the loss of manufacturing jobs has received a large portion of the blame.
Some commentators argue purchasing ”Made in USA” is now a matter of social responsibility – one way in which the country can help turn the tables on the poor economy. All this sounds fine in theory but are consumers really willing to pay the almost inevitable higher prices associated with local production?
© Evertiq
This month Evertiq decided to conduct a very unscientific survey to find out - asking our North American readers if they would be willing to pay more for electronics products made in the USA.
Results of the survey suggest they are.
© Evertiq / Graph has zoom-function
Support for USA made electronics products was strong - of the approximately 400 respondents, 71 percent answered that they would spend more money for an electronic product íf it was made in the USA.
Most of these respondents (40 percent) would pay up to 10 percent more, but a significant amount (22 percent) would pay between 11-20 percent more.
But why are respondents willing to pay more? The results were interesting. It's somewhat expected that people want to see better job creation in return for buying USA made products, but an equal amount (20 percent) wanted to receive products that were better quality in return for going local.
It may not only be job creation that motivates consumers to buy USA made, but also the perception that USA made products are better quality.
© Evertiq
In fact, when considering what influences purchasing decisions, quality was ranked as a more important factor than price by our respondents. 60 percent ranked quality as the number one influence on consumer decisions, compared to just 20 percent who said price was the most important.
Some commentators argue purchasing ”Made in USA” is now a matter of social responsibility – one way in which the country can help turn the tables on the poor economy. All this sounds fine in theory but are consumers really willing to pay the almost inevitable higher prices associated with local production?
© Evertiq
This month Evertiq decided to conduct a very unscientific survey to find out - asking our North American readers if they would be willing to pay more for electronics products made in the USA.
Results of the survey suggest they are.
© Evertiq / Graph has zoom-function
Support for USA made electronics products was strong - of the approximately 400 respondents, 71 percent answered that they would spend more money for an electronic product íf it was made in the USA.
Most of these respondents (40 percent) would pay up to 10 percent more, but a significant amount (22 percent) would pay between 11-20 percent more.
But why are respondents willing to pay more? The results were interesting. It's somewhat expected that people want to see better job creation in return for buying USA made products, but an equal amount (20 percent) wanted to receive products that were better quality in return for going local.
It may not only be job creation that motivates consumers to buy USA made, but also the perception that USA made products are better quality.
© Evertiq
In fact, when considering what influences purchasing decisions, quality was ranked as a more important factor than price by our respondents. 60 percent ranked quality as the number one influence on consumer decisions, compared to just 20 percent who said price was the most important.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments