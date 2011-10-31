Escatec teams with GMMI Texchem

Escatec has signed a strategic partnership agreement with GMMI Texchem.

“Medical device manufacture is a key growth area for Escatec and this partnership with GMMI Texchem enables us to provide customers with a complete, integrated solution to their design and manufacturing needs,” said Gerhard Klauser, General Manager at Escatec Switzerland. “Both companies share a common philosophy of providing products designed and manufactured to the highest international quality standards.”



Dr. Frank Kubik, COO at GMMI Texchem, added, “Both companies are very excited about the new opportunities that this joint agreement opens up. The two sales teams will be able to sell the others’ capabilities so, effectively, we both have an increased sales force with an enlarged database of prospective customers.”



Escatec is one of the few contract design and manufacturing companies in the world to be certified to Class 2 and Class 3 for the manufacture of medical devices, the ISO13485 quality management standards. The company has already manufactured many different types of medical products for customers, some of which were designed from scratch by Escatec’s R&D department and involved the invention and patenting of new solutions.



GMMI Texchem, also has a strong R&D department that specialises in medical materials research to find the appropriate plastic or polymer for a given application and is also certified to ISO13485. Its manufacturing facilities in Malaysia can handle very high volume production as they include 63 plastic injection moulding machines.