Foxconn to build new complex in Taiwan

Foxconn said Saturday that it will build a manufacturing complex in central Taiwan to produce factory automation equipment.

The new multimillion-dollar facilities in Taichung will also produce robots designed to provide medical care. Production is set to begin in two years.



Several commentators have said that the new announcement indicates Foxconn's desire to diversify in the wake of slowing computer sales.

Source: Associated Press