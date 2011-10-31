© GTK

John Morath appointed Managing Director at GTK

GTK has announced the appointment of John Morath as its new Managing Director. Morath succeeds George Homes who held the position since the company started in 1990.

Morath has over 25 years experience in the electronic components industry and has been with GTK for 18 years. During this time he has held responsibility for product marketing, marketing communications and far eastern operations.



George Homes is moving into the position of Chairman and will continue to sit on the board of directors. According the company's statement he will focus on further strategic development and growth of the company.



Regarding the appointment Morath stated:



“GTK has a great track record in developing products and services in line with our customers’ needs and this will continue to be our key focus. Last year we achieved a 25% revenue increase and I am confident that with the support of the management team and the employees, and continued focus on customer requirements, we will continue to grow our business.”