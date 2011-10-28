© Business Wire

Flextronics to bring Brammo production to Germany

Flextronics is about to begin producing the Brammo Power battery packs at its Frickenhausen facility in Germany.

Flextronics is partnering with Brammo on its battery packaging design and is providing design for manufacturing (DfM) services to Brammo. Currently producing the Enertia at its Sarvar facility in Hungary, Flextronics will begin producing Brammo battery packs at its German facility.



Brammo, Inc., is an electric vehicle technology company headquartered in North America that designs and develops electric vehicles.