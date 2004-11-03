HARTING expands Swiss plant

At a recent event, the HARTING Technology Group celebrated the expansion of its Swiss plant in Biel. The HARTING Mitronics company has now commenced operations here in the heartland of Swiss watch-making and precision engineering.

In addition to electronic connectors, the plant also produces what are termed ‘micropackaging’ solutions. A typical application for these systems is in medical technology, where HARTING know-how, for example, allows hearing-aid components to be assembled in minimal space. Harting has been manufacturing in Biel for over 20 years.