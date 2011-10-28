Plexus to manufacture for SuperSonic Imagine in Scotland

Plexus has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture finished class II medical device at its Kelso manufacturing site in Scotland.

Plexus achieved the accreditation following a thorough assessment of its work with SuperSonic Imagine, a French medical OEM, to design and manufacture its Aixplorer ultrasound system.



Plexus has worked closely with SuperSonic Imagine through the product realization process, providing support with prototyping, live scan testing, electronic and high level systems assembly as well as providing direct order fulfilment.



Plexus, which also holds ISO13845 accreditation in recognition of the quality management systems in place at its Kelso manufacturing facility, has the capabilities to configure Aixplorer to the specific requirements of SuperSonic Imagine customers prior to shipping.



“Plexus has a proven track record in creating high complexity medical electronic devices,” comments Chris Griffin, Senior Director of Customer Management EMEA. “As well as our high standards of accreditation, we understand the needs of our medical customers and can offer the flexibility, expertise and support to design and manufacture the next generation of industry leading medical devices. We are very proud to be engaged with SuperSonic Imagine on this program”.



“It is extremely important to us to work with an integrated partner who can support us in producing our highly innovative ultrasound systems,” adds Pascal Roncalez, Hardware Director, SuperSonic Imagine. “SuperSonic Imagine is now marketing Aixplorer® to the United States directly from Plexus’ Kelso facility, offering our customers the option of customised configuration to meet their specific requirements.”