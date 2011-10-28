© AT&S (For illustration purposes only)

AT&S: Flood has "no direct impact" on operational performance

AT&S has announced that recent flooding in Thailand will not affect the company's operational performance or delivery.

The company addressed the issue in a management statement concerning the flood. The statement said:



"In regards to the Monsoon flooding in Thailand we expect no direct impact on operational performance or delivery for the time being. Of course we are closely following the situation, and maintaining an active dialogue with our suppliers in Asia to ensure we understand and measure any developments in the situation".



Solid Q2



A few days ago, AT&S announced that favorable business performance in the Q2 lifted operating profit for the first half of the year to about 20 EUR million, resulting in earnings per share of 60 Cents. Sales of about 242 EUR million in the first half held firm at the same level as last year.