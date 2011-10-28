Customers of Schweizer not impacted by shutdown of Meiko plant

Customers of PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic AG, the third largest PCB manufacturer in Europe, will not be affected by the shutdown of Meiko's Wuhan facility.

Schweizer made the announcement after the temporary shutdown of one of two plants in Wuhan/China that are operated by Schweizer's cooperation partner Meiko Electronics. The shutdown has no impact on customers being served from China as products for the European market are being supplied by other plants.



"The local government of Wuhan has recently instructed Meiko to interrupt production in one of their two plants in Wuhan. Contrary to other recent news, the reason for the shut-down is that an approval process for environment related issues was found incomplete and not that the company transgressed environmental specifications," PCB manufacturer Schweizer electronic states.



The management of Meiko Electronics is negotiating with the government to shorten the period of operation shutdown. In the mean-time, Meiko has submitted corrective actions in order to speed up the approval process.