Cicor secures a further blanket order

The Electronic Solutions Division of the Cicor Group, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), has been awarded a further blanket order to manufacture products in the telecommunications sector.

The order was placed by a globally active Swiss telecom equipment provider specialising in network infrastructure. It includes the manufacture of access systems for business connectivity services and mobile backhaul solutions as well as a worldwide repair service for the hardware.



The production agreement includes the procurement, printed circuit board assembly and functional testing. This is supplemented by the entire box-building and packaging.



The order will be processed at the production sites of Cicor Electronic Solutions Division in Bronschhofen, Switzerland and in Arad, Romania, with central coordination being undertaken in Bronschhofen.