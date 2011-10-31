Tri-M enters Northern European partnership

Tri-M Technologies has announced they have completed an agreement to have M-Comp A/S represent their products in northern Europe.

M-Comp A/S is a Danish design-in distributor focusing on modular components for industrial electronic systems for Denmark, Sweden and Finland.



“M-Comp understands the embedded system needs in Denmark, Sweden and Finland and has a long standing relationship with many key companies in those countries," said Stephen Quinn, International Sales and Business Development Manager. “Partnering with M-Comp was a natural step in leveraging the success of M-Comp to generate awareness and sales of Tri-M products.”



In a public statement the company said it was a challenge to support customers in Northern Europe in the past, because of the distance from North America. They hope the newly announced agreement will resolve this problem.