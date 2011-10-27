Kongsberg reports strong Q3 sales

The company's Q3 EBITA was 565 NOK million, on a par with the corresponding quarter of 2010. Operating revenues totalled 3 460 NOK million.

This gave the company an EBITA margin of 16.3 per cent, compared with 14.9 per cent in Q3 2010. Q3 earnings per share (EPS) totalled NOK 3.18. YTD operating revenues at Q3 were at the same level as in 2010 and the EBITA was up MNOK 116, leading to a YTD EBITA margin of 14.1 per cent in 2011. At the end of Q3, the Group had net cash reserves of MNOK 728 and an equity ratio of 37.6 per cent.



"Our high technology platform, good sales and our focus on efficient operations contributes to the positive results for the Group. We are very pleased that the strong influx of new orders is continuing for our maritime businesses, and that the Group’s position in our niche defence technologies is very strong," commented CEO Walter Qvam.