Teradyne reports Q3 revenue loss

Teradyne announced revenue of $344 million, down 16 percent from Q2 and 30 percent from last year's Q3.

The $344 million revenue composed of $241 million in Semiconductor Test and $103 million in Systems Test Group.



"Semiconductor test orders and revenue softened in line with industry trends during the quarter, but we continued to see relative strength in the mobility segments driven by power management, image sensors, wireless and mobile processors," said President and Chief Executive Mike Bradley about the results.



Guidance for the fourth quarter of 2011 is for revenue of $270 million to $300 million, with non-GAAP income from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.08 to $0.16 and GAAP loss from continuing operations per diluted share of $0.10 to $0.02.



Q3 Summary

- 20% operating profit rate

- Q3’11 revenue of $344 million, down 16% from Q2 2011 and down 30% from Q3 2010

- Q3’11 diluted non-GAAP income from continuing operations of $0.34 per share, down from $0.50 per share in Q2 2011 and down from $0.80 per share in Q3 2010; Q3 2011 diluted GAAP income from continuing operations of $0.25 per share

- Q4 2011 guidance including impact of LitePoint acquisition: Revenue of $270 million to $300 million; Diluted non-GAAP income from continuing operations of $0.08 to $0.16 per share; Diluted GAAP loss from continuing operations of $0.10 to $0.02 per share