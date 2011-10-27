PartnerTech announces Q3 growth

PartnerTech has reported solid growth in Q3. Net sales were 535.6 SEK million, up from 482.1 SEK million for the same quarter last year. Operating profit also increased.

”It is with great satisfaction that I can announce that PartnerTech enjoyed higher profitability, improved asset turnover and solid growth in the third quarter. This was our fourth successive quarter with a positive operating margin,” said CEO Leif Thorwaldsson.



”Third quarter sales of SEK 535.6 million reflected improvement in every market area, with the exception of Point of Sale Applications and MedTech & Instrumentation. Scheduled customer deliveries that had been postponed from the second quarter also contributed to the positive sales trend”.



Summary of Q3 results

• Net sales were SEK 535.6 million (482.1)

• Operating profit was SEK 10.0 million (-5.3)

• Loss after tax was SEK -0.8 million (-9.5)

• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK -0.07 (-0.75)

• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 2.1 million (-44.9)



Summary of year to date results

• Net sales were SEK 1,684.3 million (1,563.5)

• Operating profit increased by SEK 39.9 million to SEK 18.1 million (-21.8)

• Loss after tax was SEK -5.0 million (-28.4)

• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK -0.39 (-2.24)

• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 18.0 million (-47.6)

• The equity/assets ratio was 37.6% (36.8) on September 30