What happens to Sony Ericsson's European employees?

With today's announcement that Sony will acquire Ericsson’s 50 percent stake in Sony Ericsson, the future of the 3000 Sony Ericsson employees based in Lund, Sweden may be in question. Evertiq reporter Joakim Johansson spoke to Sveriges ingenjörer union representative Ulf Bengtsson about the situation.

The ingenjörer union represents engineers in Sweden and has 1300 members based at Sony Ericsson's facility in Lund.



Ulf Bengtsson said that staff at the facility have mixed feelings about the deal. These ranged from positive to indifferent and worried.



"In the short run nothing will happen. In relation to long term developments, we have discussed with management future plans. What these plans will look like we cannot say at the moment but there will be no dramatic developments," said Bengtsson.



"It's hard to say what will happen, engineers are still sought after and unemployment is low. Besides we are not talking about the closing down of Lund at the moment".