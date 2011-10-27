Altium expands network in France

Altium has announced today the opening of a new office in Nantes, France, as a result of the strong development of activities by Altium's French partner and value added reseller (VAR) CADvision.

In addition to CADvision's offices in Guyancourt and Valence, this will be the third facility in France to support and expand the Altium user base.



Michael Leidel, Regional Manager Channels EMEA from Altium Europe comments: "Altium's current business growth in France calls for an increased presence in this area. Western France is a region well known for its dynamic electronic industry, and Altium is fully supporting CADvision in this area."