Kitron: Agreement to manufacture offshore equipment

Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a contract with a leading supplier of offshore equipment. The agreement covers the period 2012 to 2014.

The company stated that the expected turnover under the contract is between NOK 200 and 300 million. Kitron has already received purchase orders under the contract totaling NOK 25 million.