Conciliation accord approved – the strike ends

Finnish Metalworkers’ Union, the union Pro and the employers’ association Technology Industries have approved a conciliation accord by the state mediator , ending a strike that began October 21 and affected over 30,000 workers and 44 technology companies.

The metalworkers union announced that work will resume as soon as possible and an overtime ban has been removed in the technology industry, including the metal sheet branch.



Prior to the announcement predictions were that the strike could last up to two weeks and cripple the Finnish technology industry in the worst case.



According to the framework deal, wages will be raised in the beginning of October by 1,6 per cent as a general rise and 0,8 percent as a local share. If no agreement on the share can be reached locally it will be paid to all as a general rise. Wage scales and special allowances will also be raised by 2,4 per cent. As a single payment, 150 € will be paid at the beginning of next year. Further the cost-of-living category II will be removed from the wage scale of the metal industry from the beginning of next year.



In November 2012 there will be a general rise of 1,3 per cent and a 0,6 per cent local share where a similar back board principle will be applied as in the autumn rise. Wage scales and special allowances will be raised by 1,9 per cent.



In addition to the Framework agreement negotiated by the central organizations, Metalworkers’ Union and Technology Industries agreed on textual changes in the collective agreement. The changes will specify among other things regulations concerning work outside the regular working place, paternity leave and use of external work force.



The accord includes the possibility, given by the national Framework agreement, for an employer allocated yearly three-day training period in order to improve professional skills, and for the over 55 years old employees, also to promote ability to work and increase well-being at work.