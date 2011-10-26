© Nokia

Nokia introduces Windows based phone range

Nokia has introduced the new Lumia range of Windows based phones at Nokia World today. The estimated retail price for the Nokia Lumia 800 will be approximately 420 EUR, excluding taxes and subsidies, and 270 EUR for the Lumia 710.

The Lumia 800 will be available in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and UK in November.



"Eight months ago, we shared our new strategy and today we are demonstrating clear progress of this strategy in action. We're driving innovation throughout our entire portfolio, from new smartphone experiences to ever smarter mobile phones," said Stephen Elop, Nokia President and CEO. "From the Nokia Lumia 800 to the Nokia Asha 201, we are bringing compelling new products to the market faster than ever before".



Nokia Lumia 800

The Nokia Lumia 800 features design, colors (cyan, magenta and black) and social and Internet performance, with one-touch social network access, easy grouping of contacts, integrated communication threads and Internet Explorer 9. It features a 3.7 inch AMOLED ClearBlack curved display and a 1.4 GHz processor with hardware acceleration and a graphics processor.



The Nokia Lumia 800 contains an instant-share camera experience based on Carl Zeiss optics, HD video playback, 16GB of internal user memory and 25GB of free SkyDrive storage for storing images and music. The estimated retail price for the Nokia Lumia 800 will be approximately 420 EUR, excluding taxes and subsidies.



Nokia Lumia 710

The estimated retail price for the Nokia Lumia 710 will be approximately 270 EUR, excluding taxes and subsidies.

The phone has the same 1.4 GHz processor, hardware acceleration and graphics processor as the Nokia Lumia 800.



Asha range

Nokia also launched four new mobile phones the Nokia Asha 300, Nokia Asha 303, Nokia Asha 200 and Nokia Asha 201. The company said the phones "blur the line between smartphones and feature phones, offering QWERTY and touch screen experiences, combined with fast and easy access to the Internet, integrated social networking, messaging and world-class applications from the Nokia Store".