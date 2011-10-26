PKC gets new CEO

Matti Hyytiäinen to follow Harri Suutari as PKC's president and CEO in April 2012

Matti Hyytiäinen is appointed as new President and CEO of PKC Group Oyj and current President & CEO Harri Suutari shall be proposed to be elected to Board of Directors of PKC Group Oyj. These changes will take place in conjunction with the next AGM in April 2012.



Matti Hyytiäinen is currently President and CEO of Etteplan Oyj. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of PKC Group Oyj since 31 March 2010. Hyytiäinen has made a long international career in KONE Corporation i.a. as President of KONE China and latest as President & CEO of KONE’s global Escalator business. After that he joined Etteplan as President & CEO.



Matti Hyytiäinen comments: ”I have contributed to PKC’s strategy from the Board of Directors and followed closely PKC’s development. I am very excited to start to work with group’s staff, customers and other stakeholders as new President & CEO. I see as my first priorities to continue the integration of the AEES companies and to ensure basis for further growth.”



Harri Suutari comments: “It’s been a great pleasure to navigate this company trough past challenging years. I am proud of PKC’s current state and this new phase in company development offers great opportunities for future. I have had a dream to reduce my work load and this change provides an excellent opportunity to do this while ensuring my continuous participation in the company. I’m committed to PKC and look forward to continuing on with the organization as a member of the Board of Directors.”