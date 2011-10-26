Electronics Production | October 26, 2011
CTS announces Q3 results
CTS Corporation has announced third quarter 2011 revenues of $146.1 million, an increase of 5% from revenues of $139.4 million in the same period last year. The company also adressed the impact of recent disasters in Japan and Thailand.
Commenting on third quarter 2011 results, Vinod M. Khilnani, CTS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We were pleased with our overall third quarter results. The balance of 2011 is expected to benefit from new program launch activities like a new global pedal program and increased sales to our key Japanese automotive OEMs as they ramp up their production.”
Net earnings for the quarter were $5.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $6.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2010. Third quarter 2010 earnings had included approximately $0.04 per share of currency exchange gains.
Components and Sensors segment sales decreased $2.7 million, or 4%, from the same quarter last year. The impact from the Japan earthquake on the Components and Sensors segment sales was a decrease of approximately $4 million. EMS segment sales grew $9.4 million, or 14%, compared to the same period last year.
The company said that based on the year-to-date 2011 results and assuming a modest recovery in the fourth quarter, management maintains its full-year sales guidance of 9% to 13% increase over 2010.
© CTS (image has zoom function)
Thailand flooding
The company stated that management continues to assess the impact of the floods and does not expect any material impact on CTS’ financials. Severe flooding in Thailand has impacted CTS’ EMS manufacturing facility near Bangkok. As a result, production at that facility has been suspended since the second week of October and the facility is expected to remain closed for approximately 10-12 weeks. In the meantime, production is being transferred from Bangkok to other CTS facilities to meet customer demand. CTS has adequate insurance coverage for such events.
Earthquake
Third quarter 2011 earnings were adversely affected by approximately $0.03 per share due to the lingering effects of the Japan earthquake-related production disruptions at several of CTS’ key automotive customers. Sales are expected to begin recovering in the fourth quarter as Japanese automotive production ramps up and inventories are replenished. Third quarter results were also negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 per share for a combination of higher commodity costs and a retirement-related pension charge. Offsetting these unfavorable items was a favorable adjustment of $0.05 per share for insurance recovery for fire-related property damage at CTS’ Scotland EMS facility.
Net earnings for the quarter were $5.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $6.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2010. Third quarter 2010 earnings had included approximately $0.04 per share of currency exchange gains.
Components and Sensors segment sales decreased $2.7 million, or 4%, from the same quarter last year. The impact from the Japan earthquake on the Components and Sensors segment sales was a decrease of approximately $4 million. EMS segment sales grew $9.4 million, or 14%, compared to the same period last year.
The company said that based on the year-to-date 2011 results and assuming a modest recovery in the fourth quarter, management maintains its full-year sales guidance of 9% to 13% increase over 2010.
© CTS (image has zoom function)
Thailand flooding
The company stated that management continues to assess the impact of the floods and does not expect any material impact on CTS’ financials. Severe flooding in Thailand has impacted CTS’ EMS manufacturing facility near Bangkok. As a result, production at that facility has been suspended since the second week of October and the facility is expected to remain closed for approximately 10-12 weeks. In the meantime, production is being transferred from Bangkok to other CTS facilities to meet customer demand. CTS has adequate insurance coverage for such events.
Earthquake
Third quarter 2011 earnings were adversely affected by approximately $0.03 per share due to the lingering effects of the Japan earthquake-related production disruptions at several of CTS’ key automotive customers. Sales are expected to begin recovering in the fourth quarter as Japanese automotive production ramps up and inventories are replenished. Third quarter results were also negatively impacted by approximately $0.03 per share for a combination of higher commodity costs and a retirement-related pension charge. Offsetting these unfavorable items was a favorable adjustment of $0.05 per share for insurance recovery for fire-related property damage at CTS’ Scotland EMS facility.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments