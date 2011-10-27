George Henning is new president of OCM

OCM Manufacturing has announced today the appointment of George Henning, former VP of Manufacturing, as President.

George Henning, President, said: “Technology companies have to be globally competitive out of the gate. That requires rock-solid product design, manufacturing and quality. Our customers have come to expect that kind of support from OCM Manufacturing and I look forward to doing the same for many new customers in the future.”



OCM Manufacturing recently completed an expansion of its Ottawa facility. Former President Dr Michel Jullian will become Chairman of the Board of Advisers.