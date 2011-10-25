© Foxconn

Batista wants part of Foxconn deal

Brazil's richest man, Eike Batista, has told reporters he plans to partner with Foxconn to produce Apple products in the country. The Foxconn deal could be worth up $12 billion according to Reuters.

Bastita, who made his money through mining and energy investment, met Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Friday and told reporters afterward that his EBX group would like to part of Foxconn's plans to enter Brazil, however they are still working out details of how this could happen.



The proposal to build Apple's tablet computers in Brazil was first announced in April by President Rousseff during an official visit to China. Since that time the deal has been slowed downed by stalled negotiations over tax breaks and Brazil's structural problems.



Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou said last week after meeting Rousseff in Brasilia that the company would start producing iPads in Brazil in December.

-----

Source: Reuters