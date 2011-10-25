© HPI electronics

Solid Semecs hires former HPI sales director

EMS Solid Semecs B.V opened a Danish subsidiary today, announcing the appointment of former HPI Electronics sales director Egon Lykke Nielson as Nordic sales director for the company.

The Danish subsidiary, based in Slagelse, is likely to up to two technicians in its first month of operation and stated that more jobs are possible over time.



Solid Semecs is also investing in a new modern electronics facility, close to its existing 4,000 m² facility in Vráble, Slovakia. The EMS manufacturer also has subsidiaries in the UK and Germany.