Apple supplier Catcher Tech suspends operations at plant

Catcher technology has suspended operations at its plant in Suzhou, China, due to complaints by local residents regarding a strong odor.

The factory was temporarily shut down by the local authorities after complaints by local residents.



In a filing to the Taiwanese Stock Exchange on October 17, Catcher technology, which manufactures Apple's aluminium laptop casings, said that they have sped up the improvement process to fix the problem. The company aims to reopen at the end of the month, after the odor is removed and authorities approve production.



The company stated that if the certain produce processes can not re-start its operation by end of October the sales revenue for the month will be affected by 20% and by 40% November.



In the filing the company also stressed that chemical materials and odors within the current production process meet the

safety marks however they wish to completely remove the odor.