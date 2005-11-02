Saab and TietoEnator create joint venture in Finland

Saab and TietoEnator will form a Joint Venture called TietoSaab Systems Oy aiming at becoming a major supplier in defence and civil security solutions in Finland. Thereby Saab will also get access to a long term IT Support from TietoEnator.

“Finland is an important market for Saab. With this JV we will build up a strong local competence within Command and Control area, integration, network based defence etc. Our strategy is to be a long-term partner to our Finnish customers. The JV company shall also act as a platform for export activities outside Finland”, states Dan-Åke Enstedt, President, Saab Systems.



TietoEnator will own 60% and Saab 40% of the company's share capital and votes. The Joint Venture includes the Saab owned company Elesco.



“High technology and IT are in key role in network based defence, and Finland is at forefront in deploying them in Command and Control area. By combining forces with Saab we are now able to meet our Finnish customers' expectations by offering a wide range of integrated operative solutions”, says Ms Anja Vainio from TietoEnator.



The joint venture will launch operations on 1 January 2006 and will have its operations in Finland.



Besides the Joint Venture, Saab has also signed a partnership with TietoEnator regarding IT knowledge and support. During a period of four years TietoEnator will gradually take responsibility for maintenance and support and maintenance for Saab IT infrastructure in Sweden.