Operations halted at Meiko plant

PCB maker Meiko Electronics, based in Japan, has halted operation at its Wuhan based plant in China due to negative environmental evaluations.

Digitimes reports that Meiko will resume operations once an improvement project on production lines is completed.



Meiko has not revealed the reason for the halt in production, however Digitimes reports that industry watchers in Taiwan believe the case relates to ngoing allegations of environmental pollution against Apple's supply chain in China.



Meiko's PCB plants in Guangzhou and Wuhan, along with Catcher Technology, was listed as sources of industrial pollution on a pollution map issued by China-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) published in August.

-----

Source: Digitimes