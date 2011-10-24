© ASM Assembly Systems

Siplace appoints new head of Chinese cluster

The integration of Siplace and ASMPT is progressing in the executive ranks with the appointment of Joe Poh, previously Director Sales & Marketing at ASMPT, as the new head of the Chinese Siplace cluster.

“Joe Poh was the Siplace team’s candidate of choice. He was involved in the integration process from the start, and with his skills and his personality he quickly earned the respect of Siplace’s management and employees alike,” said Günter Lauber, CEO of ASM Assembly Systems and head of the global Siplace team.



According to Lauber, the decision underscores his company’s progress in the integration process with its new parent as well as its ambitions in the important Chinese market.



Acquisition process



By taking over the Chinese Siemens Electronics Assembly SystemsLtd. on September 30, ASMPT has successfully completed its acquisition of the SMT placement machine division of Siemens AG.



Renamed to ASM Assembly Systems Ltd., the company was integrated into the ASMPT’s ASM Assembly Systems business unit, where it will operate as the Chinese component of global Siplace cluster organization.



The transfer of the Chinese company’s shares and its integration into ASM Assembly Systems represents the formal completion of the acquisition of Siemens’ former SMT division, which began in early 2011. The shares in the remaining subsidiaries had already been transferred to ASM Pacific Technology in the spring.