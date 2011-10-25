Alantys to distribute Nichicon products

Updated financial figures for Nichicon. The french company Alantys has signed an agreement with one of the leading producers of capacitors, Nichicon. Under the agreement Alantys will supply products into the European market.

Updated; October 25, 2011 5:34 PM

Besides capacitors the Japanese company, Nichicon, produces thermistors, power converters, sensors and custom-made modules.



Nichicon was formed in 1950 and by the end of March, 2011, had 8,219 people on staff. The company reported net sales of 105,914 million yen (as of March 31, 2011 consolidated) in the 2011 financial year. The company is a manufacturer of various kinds of capacitors for electronics, electric apparatuses and power utilities, function modules, positive thermistors,

switching power supplies, as well as capacitor applied system and equipment.