Prototron signs agreement with Setac Sales

President of Prototron Circuits, Dave Ryder, announced that the company has signed a sales representation agreement with Setac Sales of Chicago, Illinois.

Based on the agreement, Setac Sales will be responsible for promoting and selling Prototron Circuits quick turn printed circuit boards.



“We are pleased to welcome Garth Cates and Setac Sales to our National Sales Team and feel comfortable that they will become a key ingredient to our goal of providing the best customer care in the North American circuit board industry," commented Ryder on the agreement.



Setac Sales’ Garth Cates echoed Ryder's enthusiasm. “We look forward to working with a company that cares so much about their customers. It has always been our philosophy at Setac Sales that the customer comes first,” he said in an official statement.