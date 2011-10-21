© LG Electronics

LG Electronics to add 800 jobs in Poland

LG Electronics plans to expand its plant in Biskupice Podgorne, Poland with a new strategy that includes the employment of 800 people.

LG Electronics hopes to be the European market leader in home appliances by increasing its market share from 8 to 13% over the next four years. According to the Polish Newspaper Gazeta Wroclaw, a big factor for this success will be a plant in Biskupice Podgorne, expected to produce approximately one million refrigerators and washing machines per year.



LG Electronics officially opened its factory in Biskupice Podgorne near Wroclaw, Poland, a new technological line for production of washing machines and refrigerators.



The estimated cost of investment is 70 Eur million.