Finnish technology industry crippled by strike

The Finnish technology industry has gone on strike today. Worst case scenario predictions are that the strike could last up to two weeks, crippling a large part of Finnish exports.

30,000 people in over 44 technological companies have gone to strike in Finland as disagreements on wage and labor issues, including the issue of educational leave, remain unresolved.



The two unions involved in the strike, Metal and Pro, turned down a mediation proposal on Thursday.



The 44 companies affected companies:



• ABB Oy

• Agnico-Eagle Finland Oy

• Boliden Harjavalta Oy

• Boliden Kokkola Oy

• Kone Oyj

• Kone Hissit Oy

• Kone Industrial Oy

• Konecranes Oyj

• Konecranes Finland Oy

• Konecranes Service Oy

• Metso Oyj

• Metso Automation Oy

• Metso Endress + Hauser Oy

• Metso Foundries Jyväskylä Oy

• Metso Minerals Oy

• Metso Paper Oy

• Metso Power Oy

• Metso Shared Services Oy

• Oras Oy

• Outotec Oyj

• Outotec (Ceramics) Oy

• Outotec (Filters) Oy

• Outotec (Finland) Oy

• Outotec Turula Oy

• Patria Oyj

• Patria Finance Oyj

• Patria Aerostructures Oy

• Patria Aviation Oy

• Patria Land Services Oy

• Patria Land Systems Oy

• Pyhäsalmi Mine Oy

• Rautaruukki Oyj

• Ruukki Construction Oy

• Ruukki Engineering Oy

• Ruukki Metals Oy

• Ruukki Stainless Steel § Aluminium Oy

• Sako Oy

• Sandvik Mining and Construction Oy

• Sandvik Mining and Construction Finland Oy

• Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj

• Talvivaara Sotkamo Oy

• Valmet Automotive Oy

• Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

• Wärtsilä Finland Oy



Source: Tekniikan akateemiset

