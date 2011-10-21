Celestica announces 3Q profit

Celestica today announced 3Q IFRS net earnings of US$50.2 million, compared to USD 21.3 million for the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter was USD 1.83 billion, compared to USD 1.55 billion in the 3Q.“Celestica delivered solid results in the third quarter with strong margin, earnings and cash performance,” said Craig Muhlhauser, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. “With year-over-year revenue growth of 18%, we are pleased with the progress we have made relative to our targeted end markets.”Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were USD 57.4 million, or USD 0.26 per share, compared to USD 42.5 million, or USD 0.18 per share, for the same period last year.For the nine months ended September 30, 2011, revenue was USD 5.46 billion, compared to USD 4.65 billion for the same period in 2010. IFRS net earnings were USD 125.9 million, compared to USD 62.8 million, for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2011 were USD 170.8 million, compared to USD 136.4 million, for the same period in 2010./ Zoom-Function- Revenue of USD 1.83 billion, compared to USD 1.55 billion for the same period last year- IFRS net earnings of USD 50.2 million, compared to IFRS net earnings of USD 21.3 million, last year- Adjusted net earnings (non-IFRS) of USD 0.26 per share, compared to USD 0.18 per share last year- Non-IFRS return on invested capital of 26.4%, compared to 23.1% last year- Non-IFRS operating margin of 3.7%, compared to 3.1% last year- Revenue of USD1.70 - 1.85 billion- Adjusted net earnings per share of USD 0.23 - 0.29.