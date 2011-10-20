© Note

Note recruits Erki Hirv and Rafet Peksen

Two new presidents - Erki Hirv and Rafet Peksen- have been hired at Note’s units in Estonia and China.

Erki Hirv joins from a position as CEO of Leab in Estonia, a competitor of Note, although also holds experience as President of Note in Estonia. His new position is the President of Note’s Industrial Plant in China.



Rafet Peksen, formerly CEO of Powerwave in Estonia, is the new president of Note in Estonia.



“Our former Presidents know our business and our customers, and going forward, will be focusing on developing our business. Simultaneously, we have hired two highly skilled individuals to manage the future development of our Estonian and Chinese businesses. This is a natural step in our work of creating the prospects for greater efficiency, higher delivery precision and quality levels, which is intended to create an even stronger customer offering,” commented Peter Laveson, President and CEO of Note.