© Escatec

ESCATEC installs company-wide Project Management System

ESCATEC, the EMS provider, announced today that it has installed Microsoft Enterprise Project Management software throughout their company to increase efficiency in project handling.

Previously, ESCATEC had used Microsoft Project Management software as a stand-alone application, used in isolation by each Project Manager for their own projects.



“The problem that we had before was that there was no way to co-ordinate the resource requirements between the various Project Managers," said Ismael Stieger, Project Leader at ESCATEC’s Project Management Office. "Now, with a global system, we can immediately see what is going on with all projects at any moment in time and, more importantly, we can see the resource requirements looking into the future”.



”This ability to foresee resources requirements means that we can analyse the impact of new manufacturing contracts and ensure that we have the appropriate capacity, machines and people in place and avoid bottle necks and surprises,” he continued.