© Note Electronics Production | October 20, 2011
Sales increase for Note in 3Q/2011
Sweden-based EMS-provider Note reported that sales in 3Q/2011, which normally are relatively weak in seasonal terms, amounted to SEK 272.5 (271.9) million.
"We have now achieved four consecutive quarters of positive earnings and cash flow. In the past 12-month period, our operating profit totals over SEK 61 million, equivalent to an operating margin of 4.8%. In the same period, cash flow after investments is some SEK 85 million", said Peter Laveson, President and CEO.
Financial Performance July–September
• Sales amounted to SEK 272.5 (271.9) million.
• The operating profit was SEK13.5 (-4.1) million. Last year’s profit for the third quarter included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -3 million.
• The operating margin was 4.9% (-1.5%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 12.6 (-6.6) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 9.4 (-8.9) million, corresponding to SEK 0.32 (-0.31) per share.
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 22.1 (-13.2) million, or SEK 0.77 (-0.46) per share.
Financial Performance January–September
• Sales increased by 8% to SEK 911.2 (843.9) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 49.3 (-60.4) million. The profit for the first three quarters of the previous year included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -47 million.
• The operating margin was 5.4% (-7.2%). Adjusted for the previous year’s non-recurring costs of some SEK -47 million, this is an increase of 7.0 percentage points.
• The profit after financial items was SEK 43.1 (-67.6) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 30.8 (-64.0) million, corresponding to SEK 1.07 (-2.80) per share.
• Cash flow after investments improved by SEK 99.4 million to SEK 45.6 (-53.8) million, or SEK 1.58 (-2.36) per share.
Significant events in the period
Divestment of NOTE Tauragé
An Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 June 2011 approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to divest all the shares in Note Tauragé UAB, Lithuania. As part of the restructuring measures in 2010, manufacturing ceased at Note Tauragé at year-end. This transaction was conducted to accelerate the liquidation of the legal entity cost-effectively.
Reinforcement of Industrial Plants
During the autumn, Note has strengthened the commercial capacity of its Industrial Plants. Responsibility for this new initiative rests with the former subsidiary Presidents in China and Estonia. New Presidents of subsidiaries with sector experience have been hired, with the primary duty to manage the future development of Note’s Chinese and Estonian businesses.
-----
Exchange Note: EUR 1 = SEK 9.12
Financial Performance July–September
• Sales amounted to SEK 272.5 (271.9) million.
• The operating profit was SEK13.5 (-4.1) million. Last year’s profit for the third quarter included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -3 million.
• The operating margin was 4.9% (-1.5%).
• The profit after financial items was SEK 12.6 (-6.6) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 9.4 (-8.9) million, corresponding to SEK 0.32 (-0.31) per share.
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 22.1 (-13.2) million, or SEK 0.77 (-0.46) per share.
Financial Performance January–September
• Sales increased by 8% to SEK 911.2 (843.9) million.
• The operating profit was SEK 49.3 (-60.4) million. The profit for the first three quarters of the previous year included structural and other non-recurring costs of approximately SEK -47 million.
• The operating margin was 5.4% (-7.2%). Adjusted for the previous year’s non-recurring costs of some SEK -47 million, this is an increase of 7.0 percentage points.
• The profit after financial items was SEK 43.1 (-67.6) million.
• The profit after tax was SEK 30.8 (-64.0) million, corresponding to SEK 1.07 (-2.80) per share.
• Cash flow after investments improved by SEK 99.4 million to SEK 45.6 (-53.8) million, or SEK 1.58 (-2.36) per share.
Significant events in the period
Divestment of NOTE Tauragé
An Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 June 2011 approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to divest all the shares in Note Tauragé UAB, Lithuania. As part of the restructuring measures in 2010, manufacturing ceased at Note Tauragé at year-end. This transaction was conducted to accelerate the liquidation of the legal entity cost-effectively.
Reinforcement of Industrial Plants
During the autumn, Note has strengthened the commercial capacity of its Industrial Plants. Responsibility for this new initiative rests with the former subsidiary Presidents in China and Estonia. New Presidents of subsidiaries with sector experience have been hired, with the primary duty to manage the future development of Note’s Chinese and Estonian businesses.
-----
Exchange Note: EUR 1 = SEK 9.12
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments