SMTC expanding into military and defense

SMTC announced that their San Jose, CA, manufacturing facility has received International Traffic in Arms Regulations registration with the US Directorate of Defense Trade Controls, a key step in SMTC's strategic program to support military and defense customers.

"Receiving ITAR registration is a significant milestone for SMTC and demonstrates commitment to supporting our military and defense customers. We have taken an important step forward in establishing ourselves as a leading electronic manufacturing services provider in the government sector," said Paul Blom, Executive Vice President of Operations for SMTC.



The program enhances existing SMTC Document Control policies and assists with the protection of sensitive products and data for customers.The ITAR Registration means that SMTC's manufacturing facility in San Jose, CA is able to fully support military and defense-related projects in the United States.



ITAR is a program directed by the US Department of State to regulate the export and import of U.S. military and defense-related equipment and information. Companies receiving this certification must fully comply with ITAR regulations and demonstrate that they have implemented corporate procedures and controls to ensure compliance.