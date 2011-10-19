Prim' Tools awards manufacturing contract to SMTC China

SMTC has announced that they have secured a manufacturing partnership with Prim'Tools, a manufacturer and distributor of laser level surveying equipment and measurement devices headquartered in France.

"We're delighted to welcome Prim'Tools as our newest customer," said Andy Li, Vice President and General Manager of SMTC China. "Our customers rely on our dedicated people and manufacturing capabilities as they deliver mission critical solutions to their end customers. We look forward to partnering with Prim'Tools to deliver superior service and operational excellence."



Prim'Tools have chosen SMTC's Dongguan, China based manufacturing facility to provide a complete turn-key manufacturing solution for its next generation of laser precision measurement equipment used in the construction industry.



In order to meet Prim'Tools objectives, SMTC has established a dedicated core team for new product introduction and performed design for manufacturing analyses as part of its engineering solution based services. SMTC will also provide complex electronic manufacturing services including Printed Circuit Board Assembly production, board level assembly and testing.



"We are confident that SMTC will be committed to providing Prim'Tools with excellent turn-key solutions and we very much look forward to building on this partnership as we move forward," said Eric Lee, General Manager of Prim'Tools.