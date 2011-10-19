© Siplace

Arteixo purchases Siplace placement machines

The new placement machines are part of a third line at the plant in As Pontes, Spain and help to increase the maximum capacity by more than 160 percent at 210,500 components per hour.

The new Siplace line has a feeder capacity of 120 slots per machine and enables Arteixo Telecom to place a wide range of components from 0,4mm x 0,2mm up to 200mm x 100mm.



“With such a sizeable investment Arteixo Telecom wants to emphasize that despite the current economical difficult times in Spain, we are able to improve our market position and will help Arteixo to be more competitive”, said Gabriel Gonzalez, General Manager of the industrial equipment division of the business.



“Our investment in the Siplace SX line was absolutely perfect and will give us an ideal base to grow even further in the market. 2012 is our year, when we will pro-actively target customers in Europe”.



As Pontes are the headquarters of Arteixo Telecom and employs more than 200 highly qualified staff. The company has operated as an EMS company since 1996 and specializes in the development, manufacturing, installation, maintenance and repair of communication equipment.