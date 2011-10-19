© HTC

ITC judge rules against HTC claim

An administrative law judge at the International Trade Commission has ruled that there has been "no violation" by Apple of four HTC patents.

The HTC patents include technologies for power management and phone dialing. HTC filed a complaint with ITC in May 2010, claiming Apple was infringing its patents. It asked the ITC to bar the importation of Apple's iPods, iPhones and iPads.



The full commission will either uphold or reject the ruling in February next year. The complaint is one of several the two companies have filed against each other in the battle for larger tablet and phone market shares.

Source: Reuters