Apple reports record Q4 sales results

Apple has announced all-time record Mac and iPad sales for Q4.

Apple announced today that they sold 17.07 million iPhones in the quarter, representing 21 percent unit growth over the year-ago quarter. The company also sold 11.12 million iPads during the quarter, a 166 percent unit increase over the year-ago quarter. 4.89 million Macs were sold during the quarter, a 26 percent unit increase over the year-ago quarter, and 6.62 million iPods were sold, a 27 percent unit decline from the year-ago quarter.



“We are thrilled with the very strong finish of an outstanding fiscal 2011, growing annual revenue to $108 billion and growing earnings to $26 billion,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Customer response to iPhone 4S has been fantastic, we have strong momentum going into the holiday season, and we remain really enthusiastic about our product pipeline.”



Apple posted quarterly revenue of $28.27 US billion and quarterly net profit of $6.62 US billion, or $7.05 per diluted share. These results compare to revenue of $20.34 billion and net quarterly profit of $4.31 billion, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 40.3 percent compared to 36.9 percent in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 63 percent of the quarter’s revenue.