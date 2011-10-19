© Micronic Mydata Electronics Production | October 19, 2011
Micronic Mydata releases 3Q results
Net sales for Q3 were up from 231 SEK million to 330 million with an operating result of 3 SEK million (-28 SEK million).
The Board predicted that sales will remain largely the same this year as in 2010 - in the range of 1,100 SEK million to 1,300 SEK million. Sales in 2010 amounted to 1,220 SEK million.
”Due to the current financial turmoil with weak visibility regarding the pace of growth within the electronics industry we are cautious with regard to costs. Specific investments are being made to streamline operations and create conditions for sustainable profitability,” President and CEO, Peter Uddfors said regarding the company's outlook.
SMT remains strong
Business area SMT continued a strong order intake and strong sales of all products during the third quarter. In particular, sales of the recently launched MY100e series increased by 63 percent over the third quarter last year.
Uddfors said that the reduction in demand for photomasks used in manufacture displays was due to the growing financial unrest affecting customers in business area PG, reflected in declining TV sales. Demand and growth for mobile electronics such as mobile telephones and tablets remains strong however.
Uddfor remains positive.”The increasing complexity of electronics consumer products will also create a need in general for laser-based mask writers for the manufacture of semiconductors," he stated.
"The profitable operations in both SMT and mask writer give us the possibility to invest in LDI to strengthen our position as a global high-tech growth company. During the third quarter, a second LDI system was shipped to another partner for evaluation of the technology and a market launch is planned in the fourth quarter”.
Summary
Third quarter July-September, 2011
(Comparative figures refer to Q3, 2010)
Net sales were 330 (231) million
The operating result was SEK 3 (-28) million
Adjusted operating result was SEK 13 (-8) million
Earnings per share were SEK -0.02 (-0.39)
Order intake was SEK 311 (454) million
Interim period January-September, 2011
(Comparative figures refer to Q1-Q3, 2010)
Net sales were SEK 828 (736) million
The operating result was SEK -52 (-52) million
Adjusted operating result was SEK -25 (6) million
Earnings per share were SEK -0.72 (-0,96)
Order intake was SEK 936 (1,082) million
Order backlog at 30 September was SEK 258 (393) million
