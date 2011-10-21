QUAD manufactures world's cheapest tablet

QUAD is the first Indian company to manufacture the world's cheapest tablet PC – Aakash. The tablet was designed by Datawind, a UK-based company, in collaboration with IIT Rajasthan.

QUAD, a Hyderabad-based Product Lifecycle Management Company, was selected as partner for the new venture after Datawind won the tender. QUAD operates a network of 3 sites; two in Hyderabad, India and one in Manchester, UK.



The company was able to turn around the tablet in 2 months.



The Aakash



Designed primarily for students, the Aakash is the world's cheapest tablet, priced at just 35 US dollars. It has a three-hour battery life, two USB ports and supports web browsing.



At the launch of the tablet in Delhi, 500 Aakash tablets were gifted to students by Human Resource Development Minister Kapil Sibal. He said that the government intended to purchase 100,000 tablets.